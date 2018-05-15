Hedge fund focused on fighting tech addiction dumps $80 million worth of Facebook

A hedge fund that's spoken out against iPhone addiction sold all its holdings of Facebook shares in the first quarter, while taking a new stake in Apple.
Jana Partners sold 474,000 shares of Facebook, according to a required quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The data reflects changes made at some point in the first quarter.
It is not known whether Jana sold out before Facebook dropped more than 20 percent after revealing a consumer data scandal affected 87 million accounts. As of the end of December, Jana's Facebook stake was worth $84 million.