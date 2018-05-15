Homebuilder sentiment rises in May thanks to strong demand and tight housing supply

Strong demand and a slim supply of affordable, existing homes for sale has the nation's homebuilders feeling better about their business.

A monthly index of builder sentiment rose two points in May, one point higher than analysts expected. The National Association of Home Builders sentiment index now stands at 70. Anything above 50 is considered positive. April's reading was revised down one point to 68. The index stood at 69 in May of 2017.

"The solid May report shows that builders are buoyed by growing consumer demand for single-family homes," said NAHB Chairman Randy Noel, a custom home builder from LaPlace, La. "However, the record-high cost of lumber is hurting builders' bottom lines and making it more difficult to produce competitively priced houses for newcomers to the market."