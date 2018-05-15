Leaked email says Tesla may have huge burst of Model 3 production this week

Tesla may be on the verge of a pretty big leap in Model 3 production this week, reported electric car blog Electrek, citing a leaked email from CEO Elon Musk to employees.

The email said it is "quite likely" Tesla will make more than 500 Model 3 cars per day this week, which would be a 75 percent increase over last month, Electrek said.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

Musk also asked employees to identify any production bottlenecks.

Tesla has struggled to ramp up production of the Model 3, which is supposed to be the car that transforms Tesla into a mainstream auto manufacturer, rather than a niche maker of high-end vehicles.

The company is trying to reach a production rate of 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by the end of the quarter. The company had initially hoped to hit that target by the end of last year.

