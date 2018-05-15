Jailed opposition icon seen as Malaysia's future leader released from custody

The man widely expected to be governing Malaysia in roughly two years' time walked out of a Kuala Lumpur hospital and to freedom on Wednesday.

Opposition icon Anwar Ibrahim, who heads the People's Justice Party (PKR), is considered a hero in Malaysia, where he has been jailed twice. He received a full pardon on Wednesday in a milestone development that's been dubbed — rightly or wrongly — Malaysia's "Nelson Mandela moment."

The former political prisoner was in the hospital recovering from shoulder surgery.

In a plot twist typical of espionage thrillers, the individual responsible for Anwar's freedom is the same man who imprisoned him in 1998: newly-minted Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. The 92-year-old stunned observers of last week's general election, defeating incumbent Najib Razak and the Barisan National party that's ruled Malaysia since independence.