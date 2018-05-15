Rolling Stone Keith Richards says America has to ‘get rid’ of Donald Trump

The Rolling Stones' guitarist Keith Richards has called for the U.S. to "get rid of" President Donald Trump.

The British musician, who has lived in Connecticut for decades, recalled Tuesday that the last time he became angry was in 1989 — in a row concerning Trump when the band was on the road for its "Steel Wheels" tour.

"(Donald Trump) was the promoter for us in Atlantic City and we got to Atlantic City and (it was billed as) Donald Trump presents… the Rolling Stones (was written) in miniature," he told BBC Radio 4's "Today" program.

"We never have much to do with promoters but this one got me. That was the last time I got angry, I pulled out my trusty blade and stuck it in the table and said: 'You've got to get rid of this man.'"

Now, it's the U.S. that has the problem, Richards suggested. "Now America has to get rid of him. Don't say I didn't warn you," he added.