    Rolling Stone Keith Richards says America has to ‘get rid’ of Donald Trump

    The Rolling Stones' guitarist Keith Richards has called for the U.S. to "get rid of" President Donald Trump.

    The British musician, who has lived in Connecticut for decades, recalled Tuesday that the last time he became angry was in 1989 — in a row concerning Trump when the band was on the road for its "Steel Wheels" tour.

    "(Donald Trump) was the promoter for us in Atlantic City and we got to Atlantic City and (it was billed as) Donald Trump presents… the Rolling Stones (was written) in miniature," he told BBC Radio 4's "Today" program.

    "We never have much to do with promoters but this one got me. That was the last time I got angry, I pulled out my trusty blade and stuck it in the table and said: 'You've got to get rid of this man.'"

    Now, it's the U.S. that has the problem, Richards suggested. "Now America has to get rid of him. Don't say I didn't warn you," he added.

    Richards has previously voiced his opinion on Trump, before he was elected, telling Rolling Stone magazine in 2015: "Can you imagine President Trump? The worst nightmare. But we can't say that. Because it could happen."

    Trump used the Stones' track "You Can't Always Get What You Want" during his 2016 election campaign, which frontman Mick Jagger said Tuesday was a strange choice.

    "He used it on everything. He used it on every rally through the election campaign. I wasn't the DJ obviously, but if I was Donald's DJ… it's a funny song for your play-out song. When he finished the speech, he played this out, this sort of doomy ballad about drugs in Chelsea," he told the BBC.

    "It's kind of weird if you think about it, but he couldn't be persuaded to use something else, it was an odd thing, very odd."

    Jagger, who was speaking ahead of the U.K. leg of the band's "No Filter" tour, also raised concerns about Brexit.

    "I'm not really happy about the status quo," he said. "In the U.K., I think we're going through a particularly difficult moment and it's very hard to understand all the difficulties we're having with Brexit and everything… The current government seems to be having a very hard time to navigate through it."

    "I know it's a complex problem, but everyone would like to see a fast resolution and a united front and some leadership that's united rather than split," he added.

