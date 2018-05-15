SoFi's new CEO Anthony Noto touts growth of work and wealth programs in his first shareholder letter

SoFi CEO Anthony Noto, who left Twitter earlier this year to take over the online lender, has just sent his first quarterly letter to shareholders.

While he didn't address the sexual harassment allegations that led to the ouster last year of co-founder Mike Cagney, Noto did broadly discuss the establishment of "our mission and our company values."

But it's the growth of new products at SoFi that will most likely attract the attention of investors, as the company tries to justify its $4.4 billion private market valuation.

CNBC obtained the letter, which is dated May 11, from a source, and SoFi confirmed it is authentic.

In the letter, Noto said the SoFi at Work program, which partners with companies to help their employees pay off student loans and other debt, expanded its funded loan volume by 118 percent from a year earlier. The program, used by over 700 businesses, was launched in September 2016, so the growth is coming off a small base from last year at this time.

SoFi at Work added 30 partner institutions in the quarter, Noto wrote, "to offer student loan benefits (including employer contribution programs) and other financial wellness products to their employees and association members."