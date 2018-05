Tesla's move to shut down production of its Model 3 for six days is a "big deal" but it's not necessarily a bad thing, tech analyst-turned-venture capitalist Gene Munster told CNBC on Tuesday.

The electric car maker plans to pause production at its California factory at the end of May to work on fixes to its assembly line, sources inside the company told Reuters.

"This manufacturing shutdown is evidence that things are moving in a good direction," Munster said on "Closing Bell."