US Treasurys tick lower as investors wait for a new auction

U.S. government debt prices fell on Tuesday, as investors awaited the release of Treasury Department auctions.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 3.0208 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.1509 percent.

The U.S. Treasury is scheduled to auction $45 billion in four-week bills Tuesday. No major economic data is scheduled to be published.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $78.45 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up by 0.2 percent, while U.S. crude was around $70.93 a barrel, off by 0.08 percent. Oil prices held firm as market players saw signs of ongoing strong demand for the commodity.

An OPEC report Monday showed that oil inventories in Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) nations dropped to 9 million barrels in March, above the five-year average.