China expects tough negotiations in trade talks with the Trump team this week

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He arrives in Washington on Tuesday for trade talks with the U.S. delegation led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The visit, which is set to last five days, is meant to prevent trade tensions from spiraling into a trade war.

While U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, are widely seen as having a strong personal relationship, officials on both sides say the countries are still far apart when it comes to trade.

Here is what the Chinese side expects heading into the talks: