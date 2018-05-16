Actively managed blockchain fund launches into crowded ETF field with bets on Square, AMD

A new blockchain exchange-traded fund launched Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
The REX BKCM ETF (BKC) holds shares of 32 companies working in cryptocurrencies or their underlying blockchain technology. The ETF is run by Rex Shares and actively managed by Brian Kelly, a CNBC contributor and head of BKCM, which runs a digital assets strategy for clients.
BKC traded little changed Wednesday morning near $25.14 a share. As of launch, the ETF's five largest holdings were: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Global Unichip, GMO Internet, Overstock.com and SVB Financial Group. Each had an 8 percent weighting in the ETF.