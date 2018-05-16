Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Cisco Systems shares sank 3 percent in the extended session. The networking hardware company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue. Guidance for the upcoming quarter fell in line with estimates. The stock has risen 17 percent since the beginning of the year.

Jack in the Box stock dropped 3 percent after hours. The fast-food restaurant company reported earnings and revenue below expectations. While company same-store sales were higher than expected, system same-store sales missed expectations.

Jack in the Box said its system comparable store sales fell 0.1 percent. Analysts had expected that metric to increase by 0.2 percent.

Take-Two Interactive shares fell 1 percent post-market. The video game company reported lower-than-expected revenue and gave guidance that badly missed Wall Street estimates. The company said it sees first quarter bookings between $215 million and $265 million. Analysts had expected $368 million in first quarter bookings.

Loxo Oncology stock soared more than 17 percent in the extended session after it published preliminary results which suggest that its new experimental cancer drug showed promise. The trial demonstrated that Loxo's drug led to tumor shrinkage in 70 percent of patients and was well tolerated by those with advanced cancer.