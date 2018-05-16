The Bezos-Buffett-Dimon joint venture to save health care is struggling to find a CEO

Almost four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a bold new partnership aimed at bringing down the costs of health care.

But ABC, as the group is known, has encountered a surprising challenge filling the CEO spot.

The search for a person to lead ABC began around the time of the announcement in late January, with potential candidates meeting by phone as well as in Berkshire's hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, and in New York, where JPMorgan is based, according to people with knowledge of the process.

Health policy and insurance experts were among the initial targets, with ex-Aetna executive Gary Loveman and former Medicare chief Andy Slavitt on the list, along with Todd Park, who was previously President Obama's technology chief.

More recently, ABC has started looking for a candidate with an entrepreneurial background in technology and health who is far removed from drug supply companies and health plans, which are viewed as part of the problem, said the people, who asked not to be named because the talks are confidential.

One of the top names to emerge in recent weeks was Owen Tripp, the CEO of Grand Rounds Health, a start-up that sells a second medical opinion service as a benefit to large employers like Walmart and Target, the people said. Prior to Grand Rounds, Tripp co-founded Reputation.com, a developer of online reputation software, and he also has a background in health-care consulting.