    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: Don't buy Apple suppliers right now

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Cirrus Logic: "We're not really recommending the components players that go into Apple right now. It's just too hard."

    Johnson & Johnson: "Oh, I like JNJ. I thought that Meg Tirrell interview made me want it even more."

    Pure Storage: "Yeah, it is [a buy]. It's actually real good. It's one of the ones that I should have on. They're very smart management. I like them very much."

    Gulfport Energy Corp.: "Not high enough quality. We've got a lot of higher quality stocks in that group. You're way down the food chain. And, by the way, if you want an oil service [company], buy Schlumberger."

    Foot Locker: "I think Foot Locker's OK. I like Nike even at a 52-week high, all-time high, because what I saw from … [our] chartist at RealMoney makes me feel very, very good about it."

    Insperity: "Man, this thing is a horse. This is a service company that just never, ever seems to quit. Call 'em a business optimization company. And we've been recommending it for, I don't know, ages."

    Preferred Apartment Communities: "Not a big fan of multi-family and don't like that 7 percent yield. Thinking you're stretching there to get that. Multi-family is ix-nay."

    Frontline: "I have never liked the very large crude carriers and I'm not going to change my mind right now. Boy, have people done poorly in those."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

    Cramer's lightning round: Don't buy Apple suppliers right now
    Cramer's lightning round: Don't buy Apple suppliers right now   

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Apple and Schlumberger.

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    CRUS
    ---
    JNJ
    ---
    PSTG
    ---
    GPOR
    ---
    FL
    ---

    Cramer's New Book

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...