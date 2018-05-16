Cramer's lightning round: Don't buy Apple suppliers right now   

Cirrus Logic: "We're not really recommending the components players that go into Apple right now. It's just too hard."

Johnson & Johnson: "Oh, I like JNJ. I thought that Meg Tirrell interview made me want it even more."

Pure Storage: "Yeah, it is [a buy]. It's actually real good. It's one of the ones that I should have on. They're very smart management. I like them very much."

Gulfport Energy Corp.: "Not high enough quality. We've got a lot of higher quality stocks in that group. You're way down the food chain. And, by the way, if you want an oil service [company], buy Schlumberger."

Foot Locker: "I think Foot Locker's OK. I like Nike even at a 52-week high, all-time high, because what I saw from … [our] chartist at RealMoney makes me feel very, very good about it."

Insperity: "Man, this thing is a horse. This is a service company that just never, ever seems to quit. Call 'em a business optimization company. And we've been recommending it for, I don't know, ages."

Preferred Apartment Communities: "Not a big fan of multi-family and don't like that 7 percent yield. Thinking you're stretching there to get that. Multi-family is ix-nay."

Frontline: "I have never liked the very large crude carriers and I'm not going to change my mind right now. Boy, have people done poorly in those."