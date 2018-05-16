Futures point to a slightly lower open as US yields climb

U.S. stock index futures pointed to slightly lower open on Wednesday morning, as surging bond yields revived concerns about the pace of interest rate hikes.

At around 5:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures dipped 19 points, indicating a marginally lower implied open. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures pointed to a flat-to-negative start to the session for their respective markets.

The moves in pre-market trade followed surging bond yields in the previous session. Robust retail sales and factory data lifted the U.S. 10-year yield through a psychologically important level to hit 3.095 percent — its highest since 2011. The rise in yields hampered U.S. share markets amid fears it could undercut stock valuations.

U.S. stocks finished sharply lower on Tuesday, after Home Depot reported quarterly sales that missed Wall Street's expectations and interest rates breached new highs. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 193 points in the session, snapping an eight-day winning streak.

In data, housing starts and industrial production data for April are both scheduled to be released on Wednesday morning.

On the earnings front, Tencent, Macy's and Burberry are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell. Cisco Systems and Take-Two Interactive are poised to report earnings after the bell.