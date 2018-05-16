Gold is getting hammered as the dollar soars. Here’s what that means 13 Hours Ago | 01:07

Gold is losing its luster.

The metal has fallen 5 percent in the last three months as the U.S. dollar has gained ground, in turn depressing gold prices. The commodity hit a fresh 2018 low Wednesday.

Boris Schlossberg, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" that the bottom is nowhere near in for gold. Here are his reasons why.

• Gold has fallen as U.S. interest rates and the U.S. dollar have risen meaningfully in recent months. The metal is typically a story about yield; rising interest rates tend to make gold (a nonyielding, dollar-denominated asset) less attractive.