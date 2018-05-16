Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee files $1 billion suit over theft of image rights

The man who co-created Spider-Man, the Hulk and the X-Men has filed a $1 billion suit against a company he co-founded in 2001.

Stan Lee, a former editor-in-chief at Marvel Comics, is alleging that his name and likeness were taken fraudulently so that a company called "POW! Entertainment" could be sold to another firm in China.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, states that the defendants "forged or fraudulently obtained a signature from Lee" as part of the scheme.

Lee claims that co-founders of POW!, Shane Duffy and Gill Champion, used deception to make him sign over his name, image and likeness on a wholly exclusive basis.

The 95-year-old's signature was either forged, imposed from another document, or induced by a bait-and-switch tactic where Lee thought he was signing another contract due to his failing eye sight, according to the lawsuit.