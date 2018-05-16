How Microsoft's cheaper Surface tablet can beat the iPad

This is a tricky one for Microsoft. Apple sells several versions of its iPads, including those equipped with just Wi-Fi and those that also offer Wi-Fi and cellular connections that let you access the internet anywhere Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint have a signal.

Microsoft has a version of Windows for tablets that run on Qualcomm chips and are always connected like iPads, but those tablets don't have access to as many apps as those that run on Intel chips. It should use Intel chips so customers can get all of their apps, and include a full version of Windows, but also use Qualcomm modems to provide cellular connectivity — as it did with the Surface Pro LTE.

Apple's offering for its iPad with Wi-Fi and Cellular starts at $459, so Microsoft needs to hit that price point, too.