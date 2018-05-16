Hong Kong is taking the fight to money launderers — but the ‘air bubble’ is hard to stamp out

The city, long an oasis of good government and transparent finance in a region that often struggles with corruption and illicit money dealings, is well aware of its reputation and wants to keep it.

In a report released at the end of April, Hong Kong rates its ability to fight dirty money flows as "medium-high," citing its strong legal system, political commitment to the issue, and cooperation between the public and private sectors.

But the very strengths that give the city economic dynamism — such as openness to financial flows and the sheer size of the banking system — can also be weaknesses.