One key group of stocks is on track for its worst year since 2008. Here’s what it means   

The consumer staples sector is at the bottom of the S&P 500 for 2018 and tracking for its worst yearly performance in a decade. The charts are so bad they might actually be good, says one market watcher.
"Look at the long-term chart, it looks absolutely horrible," said Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak, on CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday.
"It's broken below its trend line going all the way back to the crisis lows of 2009," Maley added. "It's broken below its 2017 low, its 2016 low, its 200-day moving average."
The XLP consumer staples ETF is down nearly 13 percent for the year, trailing the S&P 500's more than 1 percent gain. The ETF has not been able to recover to a price above its declining 200-day moving average since falling below that support level in mid-February.