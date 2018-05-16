Women have a good chance to win several House seats in Pennsylvania — a state represented by all men

More women are running for Congress this year than ever before — and they saw encouraging results in battleground Pennsylvania's primaries.

After Tuesday's elections, at least three women appear to be favorites in November's House races. No women currently represent the swing state in the House or Senate.

The results reflect a broader trend in this year's midterm elections: 385 women have filed to run for House seats, shattering the previous record of 298 set in 2012, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. Women currently hold about 20 percent of the 535 House and Senate seats, but November's results could bring Congress a little closer to reflecting the broader American population.

Women projected to win Tuesday's primaries in Pennsylvania will play a major role in the battle for control of the House in November. Democratic women will run in several GOP-held districts the party aims to win as it tries to take a House majority.

Some of those candidates will get a boost from a new congressional map that made several districts more favorable to Democrats. The state Supreme Court threw out Republican-drawn congressional districts earlier this year, over objections from the state GOP.