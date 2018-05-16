    ×

    Retail

    Macy's may have the winning retail formula. Here's what other brands need to know

    • The department store giant beat earnings expectations with a combination of reduced inventory, targeted marketing strategies and new merchandise options.
    • But it's not just Macy's. Other outlets are winning the retail race too.
    • The winners are those "who can adjust to the new world of retail that's both brick-and-mortar and digital," says Matthew Boss, retail analyst at J.P. Morgan.
    Macy's doing some really smart things, says analyst
    Macy's doing some really smart things, says analyst   

    Macy's may have the winning formula in today's retail world. The department store giant beat earnings expectations Wednesday with a combination of reduced inventories, targeted market strategies and new merchandise.

    "Macy's is investing for the future," Matthew Boss, retail analyst at J.P. Morgan, told CNBC on "Squawk Alley" Wednesday.

    Shares of Macy's closed up 10 percent Wednesday, the company's best day since December 2008.

    But it's not just Macy's that's gaining ground in the retail race. Given the strength of the consumer, retail in general — both traditional and e-commerce — is on the upswing, said Jan Kniffen, CEO of J. Rogers Kniffen Worldwide Enterprises, a retail research and consulting firm.

    To survive in today's retail world, brands need to rebuild their online presence each year and restructure brick-and-mortar stores to offer new things in store," Kniffen said.

    "The players that are winning are learning to play the game in this new age," Kniffen said Wednesday on "Squawk on the Street."

    In fact, with increased tourism, better weather on the horizon and new fashion options, both Kniffen and Boss said the strength of the underlying consumer is strong — perhaps stronger than some investors think.

    "As we move forward ... I think you're going to get solid retail numbers out of different global brands, as well as off-pricers," Boss said. "There's more fashion, there's more newness. There just seems to be a lot of underlying positives that for the last couple of years have actually been negatives for a lot of these retailers."

    The winners, Boss said, are those "who can adjust to the new world of retail that's both brick-and-mortar and digital."

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    M
    ---
    JPM
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...