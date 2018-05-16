    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys tick higher after reaching multi-year highs

    U.S. government debt prices rose into positive territory on Wednesday, as investors continued to monitor an upswing in bond yields.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 3.0613 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.1900 percent.

    Robust retail sales and factory data lifted the U.S. 10-year yield through a psychologically important level to hit 3.095 percent — it's highest since 2011. The rise in yields hampered U.S. share markets amid fears it could undercut stock valuations.

    In data, housing starts and industrial production data for April are both scheduled to be released on Wednesday morning.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $77.83 a barrel on Wednesday morning, down 0.77 percent, while U.S. crude was around $70.92 a barrel, around 0.5 percent lower.

    Oil markets fell away from multi-year highs on Wednesday, weighed down by ample supplies despite ongoing production cuts by OPEC and looming sanctions against Iran.

