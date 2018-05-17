President Donald Trump heard a group of local officials from California vent frustration Wednesday about the state's so-called "sanctuary" laws. He called the controversial policies "a disgrace" and vowed "to take care of it."

In response, Democratic California Gov. Jerry Brown tweeted an accusation that the president "is lying on immigration, lying about crime and lying about the laws of CA. Flying in a dozen Republican politicians to flatter him and praise his reckless policies changes nothing."

But, as vocal as the governor is in his criticism of Trump, Brown isn't the state's biggest thorn in the side of the president. That title goes to state Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

California's legal "war" with the Trump administration goes beyond the sanctuary and immigration policies and includes lawsuits the state has filed on everything from the environment, health care, education and the transgender military ban, to the census, public lands and the border wall. In all, there have been at least 32 lawsuits filed on more than a dozen subjects and many could take years to resolve.

Becerra is leading that resistance. A former 12-term Democratic congressman, Becerra became attorney general in January 2017, just as Trump was taking power in Washington. Becerra is now facing election against three challengers in the state's June 5 primary. He faced criticism this week during a debate with opponents for the large number of cases he's brought against the federal government. One Republican opponent, Los Angeles attorney Eric Early, called Becerra "obsessed with Donald Trump."

Becerra, though, is proudly litigious and known to relish his high-profile position fighting the Trump administration. The son of Mexican immigrants, he was the first in his family to get a college degree and once was reportedly considered as a running mate for Hillary Clinton in the presidential election.

"We don't become the fifth-largest economy in the world simply by sitting back," Becerra said Tuesday during a debate with three challengers. "We'll go after anyone who tries to stop us from becoming that economic engine, including the federal government which is constitutionally overreaching in its powers. And 32 times I've done it to defend everything we've done."