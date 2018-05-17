The process of taking an idea from inception to implementation in the tech space is easier than some might think, according to the creator of Google Photos.

Speaking to CNBC's Matthew Taylor on Thursday, Vice President of Product at Google Anil Sabharwal said it's "really a very simple formula" to bring ideas to life.

"What we like to think about is a few simple things," he added.

"Where are there opportunities? Where are there scenarios where users could benefit from tremendous capabilities in technology that may not have been there years ago that we can now solve real human problems?"

In the case of personal photography, Sabharwal said, a trend was noticed where people are taking "far more photos" than before.

"Back in the day we used to only be able to take 24 photos on film, now you take a thousand photos of one sunset," he added.

With this realization that people were taking more photos, the team then sought to find a solution to a series of questions.

"How do we give them peace of mind? How do we help them relive and reminisce? How do we help them share those photos with the meaningful people in their lives?"

The end result of that process was Google Photos, a product which Sabharwal said was "a really great combination of a problem that was unmet in the market and a capability that Google had that really no one else had."

"When you think about your personal memories and photos that are important to you, there's not many companies in the world that you're going to trust all that with," he said.