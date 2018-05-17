US stocks set for a slightly lower open as Treasury yields climb

U.S. stock index futures futures pointed to slightly lower open Thursday morning, as investors monitor rising bond yields and new earnings.

At around 2:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 15 points, indicating a marginally lower open. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures pointed to a flat-to-positive start to the session for their respective markets.



The moves in pre-market trade follows surging bond yields in the previous session. A slew of economic data pushed the U.S. 10-year yield through to 3.1 percent — its highest since July 2011. Higher yields could be detrimental to U.S. stocks as they can curb investment.



However, U.S. stocks finished higher on Wednesday driven by retail shares. Macy's rose 10.8 percent on stronger-than-expected quarterly results. The Dow Jones industrial average closed 62.53 points higher.



In terms of data, there will be jobless claims due at 8:30 a.m. ET time.



On the earnings front, Walmart is due to release its latest figures before the opening bell. Applied Materials and Nordstrom are set to report earnings after the bell.