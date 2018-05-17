UBS uses stock-picking tech to predict the winner of the 2018 soccer World Cup

Predicting the winner of a soccer World Cup isn't an exact science, with polar bears, meerkats and perhaps most famous of all, Paul the Octopus all making their picks for winners in years' gone gone by.

This time round in Russia, Swiss lender UBS has thrown its hat into the ring by using econometric tools — more traditionally applied to assess investment opportunities — to predict who will lift the trophy in Moscow on July 15.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, simulations indicate no country has higher odds of winning the tournament than current champions Germany, leading the table with a likelihood of 24 percent.

By its own admission UBS's system is not perfect, but there is a confidence enough key variables have been identified to support the claims that also install Brazil and Spain as the most likely to challenge the Germans.