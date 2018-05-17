Here's what's changing in YouTube's paid music and video services

Google on Tuesday announced YouTube Music, YouTube Music Premium, and YouTube Premium on Thursday — a dramatic change to its current music and video offerings.

Here's basically what's happening: It's getting rid of YouTube Red and splitting that into new services. YouTube Red, if you're unfamiliar, was a $9.99 monthly plan that offered an ad-free YouTube experience that included music. Customers who currently pay for YouTube Red will get the new YouTube Premium service at the same price they currently pay.

The new plan still sounds confusing, so I'm going to break down what Google's doing here.