Campbell Soup CEO resigned suddenly, industry insiders have their eyes on a potential replacement

Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison is out in an abrupt departure that many industry insiders expected to come, but few thought would happen so swiftly.

Morrison, who had been in the seat since 2011, notified employees of her resignation within the past 48 hours, sources tell CNBC, requesting anonymity because the information is confidential. The board was unhappy with its quarterly performance, one in a string of painful misses the company has had under her watch.

Shortly after announcing Morrison's departure, Campbell announced what it called "unacceptable" results.

"We delivered results that were below expectations, both ours and yours," interim CEO Keith McLoughlin told analysts in a Friday morning call.

Campbell continues to face slowing — and in some segments declining — sales. Its businesses like soup, V8 juices and SpaghettiOs remain out of sync with how today's young consumers eat. Older consumers too are increasingly paying attention to the nature of the food they are eating.

Meantime, cost pressures from shipping and margin-squeezing retailers are mounting.

As result, Campbell said Friday it is lowering its expectations for this year's organic adjusted earnings before interest and tax, anticipating a drop of 11 percent to 9 percent, greater than the 7 percent to 5 percent fall initially expected.

It is also lowering its expectations for 2018 earnings per share, to a decline of 3 percent to 1 percent, down from a rise of 2 percent to 4 percent.

It took a $619 million impairment charge, due to weaknesses in the company's fresh segment. The business, which includes fresh food and drinks brand Bolthouse Farms, Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa and refrigerated soup, had an operating loss of $19 million for the quarter. The same quarter last year it reported earnings of $1 million.

Campbell Fresh was a key priority of Morrison's, propped up by Campbell's 2012 acquisition of Bolthouse Farms for $1.55 billion. But the brand's carrot business was plagued with quality issues driven by a Californian drought. Its fresh drinks business is now facing competition from the likes of Coca-Cola's Suja and PepsiCo's Naked juice.