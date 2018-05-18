Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer pushed President Donald Trump on Friday not to back off his pledges to crack down on Chinese trade practices.
"Don't let [Chinese President Xi Jinping] play you," the New York Democrat said in a tweeted statement.
Schumer tweet: Don't let President Xi play you. Trading some short-term purchases of American goods and giving up on China's theft of American intellectual property (which are our family jewels that will create millions of good paying jobs) is the art of a bad deal. Stand strong.
Schumer's message comes as top Trump administration officials meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He about striking a possible agreement to reduce trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. The second day of talks takes place in Washington on Friday after a series of meetings on Thursday, including one which Trump attended.
China's Foreign Ministry denied on Friday that it offered to reduce its trade surplus with the U.S. by $200 billion, as reported by news outlets. Trump has long contended China takes advantage of the U.S. because China sends significantly more goods to America than the U.S. sends back.