The Federal Reserve is all but guaranteed to raise interest rates in June, according to many investors and Wall Street economists.

Beyond that, the central bank's options are limited by one critical factor, according to one market watcher.

"While you have inflation and jobs numbers that are very Fed pleasing, you've got to watch out for that growth number which is expected to be somewhere" in the range of 3 percent, said Todd Colvin, senior vice president at Ambrosino Brothers, on CNBC's "Futures Now" this week.

After a disappointing start to the year, the U.S. economy's ability to reach 3 percent growth is still up for debate. Growth clocked in at 2.3 percent in the first quarter, up from 1.2 percent in the same period of 2017. Economists expect full-year economic growth of 2.7 percent, according to FactSet data.

"We need those tax cuts to feed through, something… we haven't really seen yet," said Colvin. "So, will we get 3 percent [growth]? That could be the Achilles' heel of the Fed raising rates higher or more than they currently want to," Colvin added.

The markets are pricing in the near-certainty of a 25-basis-point rate hike when the Federal Open Market Committee meets in June, according to CME Group fed funds futures. That would mark the second hike of the year. A third will likely come in September.