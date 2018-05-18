Energy stocks are on their longest winning streak in 12 years, and there's more room to run

Energy stocks are doing something they haven’t done in 12 years. Here’s what to expect next 16 Hours Ago | 03:25

The XLE energy ETF just posted its 10th straight day of gains, its longest daily winning streak since 2006. Some see even more room to run.

"We're high conviction overweight," Mark Tepper, president and founder of Strategic Wealth Partners, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "You look at these escalating geopolitical risks with Iran and that could lead to oil supply issues down the road, so that's obviously going to add a premium to prices."

Oil prices have been on a tear over the past month as the possibility rose of sanctions against Iran. President Donald Trump announced last week that he was withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal and that he would restore sanctions against the Middle Eastern country. As of Thursday, West Texas Intermediate crude had risen 2 percent since then.

"Look at the difference between oil price appreciation versus the XLE price appreciation," said Tepper. "Oil is up 40 to 50 percent year over year and it's up over 20 percent year to date and we do see an additional 10 to 15 percent upside before the end of the year. Energy stocks haven't done quite as well. The XLE is up 9 percent this year and it's up 17 percent year over year."