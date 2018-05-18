A floating Pacific island is in the works with its own government, cryptocurrency and 300 houses

If you're struggling to do business or just live under your country's administration, a movement of philanthropists, academics and investors is working on a very sci-fi alternative.

Nathalie Mezza-Garcia is a political scientist turned "seavangelesse" — her term for an evangelist in favor of living off the grid — and on the ocean.

Mezza-Garcia spoke with CNBC's Matthew Taylor about what she sees as the trouble with governments, and why she believes tech startups should head to Tahiti.

This seavangelesse is a researcher for the Blue Frontiers and Seasteading Institute's highly-anticipated Floating Island Project.