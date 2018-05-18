Futures point to higher open amid US-China trade talks

U.S. stock index futures pointed to higher open on Friday morning, as investors continued to monitor developments in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

At around 4.40 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 31 points, indicating a higher implied open of 30 points. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures also indicated an upbeat start to the session for their respective markets.

The moves in pre-market trade come amid elevated trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. The U.S. and China kicked off the second round of trade talks on Thursday, in the hope of averting a global trade war.

U.S. stocks closed lower in the previous session after President Donald Trump indicated an effort to diffuse tensions between the U.S. and China may not be successful. The Dow Jones industrial average ended the session off by more than 50 points, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 also dipped amid a decline in the tech sector.

On the corporate front, Campbell Soup and Deere were both expected to release their latest figures shortly before the opening bell on Friday.