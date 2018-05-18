How to keep your divorce from sabotaging your children's college education

Anticipating college tuition bills is nerve-wracking for most parents — and can be even more scary if you're in the midst of a divorce.

Yet careful planning can help you ensure you put your children in the best possible position to get a higher education following the dissolution of your marriage.

About four in 10 marriages end in divorce, according to a recent study by TD Ameritrade. Yet two-thirds of married couples don't have a financial plan in case they are no longer married either through divorce or widowhood.

That can have a real impact when it comes to planning for college costs, which have been going up at a rate of at least about 3 percent per year, according to the College Board.