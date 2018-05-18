Trump allies worry billionaire investor Peter Thiel could be a no-show during the 2018 midterm campaign

Venture capitalist Peter Thiel hasn't made a significant financial mark during the early stages of the 2018 congressional midterm election cycle, leading some allies of President Donald Trump to believe his absence so far could be related to how he's been treated by senior White House officials.

Trump allies are worried Thiel might not contribute to GOP candidates during the rest of the midterm race, according to sources who spoke to CNBC on the condition of anonymity. Several senior Trump advisors, including son-in-law Jared Kushner, according to sources, have been giving the cold shoulder to Thiel, who was one of Trump's most prominent backers in the 2016 election campaign.

Kushner, the leader of the White House Office of American Innovation, has, at times, ignored Thiel's phone calls, sources said. The billionaire investor's advice on technology and anti-regulation initiatives also is often ignored, said people close to the White House.

"Nobody is listening to him," one source said. "In a way he's been abandoned and I'm sure he's angry about it."

The White House did not return repeated requests for comment. A spokesman for Thiel declined to comment on the matter.