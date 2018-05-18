Watch: Trump addresses criminal justice at Prison Reform Summit

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump will discuss criminal justice reform in a summit at the White House on Friday.

Trump plans to address the partisan divide in Congress on improving prison conditions and better-preparing prisoners for re-entry into society at the Prison Reform Summit, bringing together more than 100 activists, experts and policymakers.

This comes as part of a push from the president's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner who proposed a prison reform bill with CNN commentator Van Jones and American Tax Reform president Grover Norquist.

The bill, the Prison Reform and Redemption Act, would require the federal prison system to evaluate inmates after sentencing and provide services to help them avoid becoming repeat offenders, including drug treatment, job training and mental health counseling.

Congress disputes have brewed over improving prison conditions, including measures regarding women's health and sanitary needs.

The House Judiciary committee cleared an act which would place federal prisoners closer to home, allow more home confinement for lower-level offenders and expand prison employment programs. The First Step Act is a follow-up to the Sentencing Reform and Corrections Act passed by the committee in February.

The White House is pushing to conduct risk assessments on prisoners ready for re-entry to create customized programs to make them successful on the outside. Data-driven analysis on re-entry assessments is supported by a report from the White House Council of Economic Advisers, saying taxpayers could save $1.47 to $5.27 on the cost of repeated crime and incarceration.