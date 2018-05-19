Warren Buffett’s favorite steakhouse fits his modest style

Earlier this month, I went to Omaha, Nebraska to cover Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and had the chance to eat at Gorat's, Warren Buffett's favorite steakhouse. Being there, it became clear why the humble stock market sage likes it so much: It doesn't go out of its way to make a splash.

Buffett, one of the richest men in the world, drives around in a car he reportedly bought for less than $50,000. He also lives in the same house he bought for $31,500 in 1958. For breakfast, Buffett goes to McDonald's, where he spends no more than $3.17, and eats alone.

In many ways, Gorat's strikes the same modest, low-key vibe as Buffett.