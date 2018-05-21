As consumer staples get slammed, one name looks primed for a breakout, Piper Jaffray says

The consumer staples sector opens this week at the bottom of the S&P 500 again, but one technician has identified a quiet achiever that could break out.

"Take a look at the chart of Hormel," Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Jaffray, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday. "It started to show a big, interesting-looking base, reversing a downtrend — it's put in a higher low."

Hormel Foods has risen nearly 5 percent over the past three months, one of just nine consumer staples stocks in the green over that stretch. It is down 1 percent for the year, a fraction of the XLP consumer staples ETF's 13 percent drop.

"Our fundamental analyst Michael Lavery thinks that this is a $39 stock so about 9 percent upside," said Johnson. "On the charts, I see a little bit more, toward the low $40s so 12 to 15 percent upside. That would be one name that we'd find of interest in the space if we had to be there for exposure purposes."

The average analyst price target of $35 a share for the maker of Spam implies 2.5 percent downside from current levels.