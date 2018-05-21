What China wants — and doesn't want — from a Trump-Kim summit

"Lurking in the background as a potential spoiler or helper in this drama is Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who sees both opportunity and peril," Fred Kempe, president and CEO of foreign policy think tank Atlantic Council, wrote in a recent note.

The world's second-largest economy has long supported a nuclear-free region but experts say its greatest priority is preventing North Korean regime collapse — if the rogue state falls under the weight of sanctions, that could send a flood of citizens to China.

For Beijing, "the right sort of peace deal could weaken the U.S. alliance with South Korea, reduce the threat of conflict and refugee flows on Chinese borders, and ultimately lead to the withdrawal of American troops from South Korea," said Kempe.

Ending the U.S. military presence in South Korea — a major prerequisite for Kim's administration to relinquish nuclear weapons — would boost China's goal of minimizing America's influence in Asia.