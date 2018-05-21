    ×

    Transportation

    GE merges transportation unit with rail equipment maker Wabtec in $11.1 billion deal

    • General Electric confirmed it will merge its transportation business with Wabtec, a U.S. manufacturer of equipment for the rail industry, in a deal valued at about $11.1 billion.
    • GE and its shareholders will own 50.1 percent of the combined company, while Wabtec shareholders will own the rest, the companies said in a statement.

    An employee of General Electric works on a gas turbine at the GE plant in Belfort, France.
    Sebastien Bozon | AFP | Getty Images
    An employee of General Electric works on a gas turbine at the GE plant in Belfort, France.

    General Electric confirmed on Monday it will merge its transportation business that makes train engines with Wabtec, a U.S. manufacturer of equipment for the rail industry, in a deal valued at about $11.1 billion.

    GE and its shareholders will own 50.1 percent of the combined company, while Wabtec shareholders will own the rest, the companies said in a statement.

    Reuters reported on Sunday that a deal valuing the combined business at more than $20 billion could be announced this week.

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    BHI
    ---
    GE
    ---