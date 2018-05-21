General Motors is a 'raging bull' opportunity in autonomous car space: Citigroup

General Motors is a leader in the future autonomous vehicle network space, according to Citigroup, spelling a "raging bull" case for the automaker.

Though analyst Itay Michaeli believes the automaker's shares could nearly double to $70 over the next 12 months, he argued that the stock could soar to $134 over the long term as autonomous vehicle technology networks become commonplace.

"We believe General Motors remains an underappreciated leader in the future autonomous vehicle network space," Michaeli wrote Sunday. "Establishing large autonomous vehicle subscriptions, even as a substitute to traditional leasing, could become a major profit enhancer for low-margin segments like cars and even crossovers."