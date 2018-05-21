As hedge funds step up performance, stocks such as Microsoft and these others are helping them do it

Find out the stocks with the highest hedge fund ownership 1:20 PM ET Fri, 18 May 2018 | 00:54

Hedge funds not only are beating the market this year, but they're also doing it without much shuffling in their holdings.

For years, the industry has been the financial markets' version of the gang that couldn't shoot straight, posting years of underperformance during which investors would have been better off holding plain-vanilla index funds instead of taking the risks that hedge funds imply.

However, 2018 has been kinder.

Multiple trackers of industry performance show outperformance when compared with the S&P 500 and Russell 3000, particularly when it comes to closely held stocks.

Goldman Sachs tracks 848 funds that hold $2.3 trillion in assets — the industry in total has nearly 9,800 funds and $3.2 trillion in assets, according to HFR — and found managers' fairly long-standing market bets have been paying off.

In fact, the most popular stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 by nearly a full percentage point — a 3.5 percent gain compared with the index's 2.6 percent rise through May 16.