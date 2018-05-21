Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: There are still 'some very significant, open issues' to a new NAFTA

President Donald Trump could consider a "skinny NAFTA" deal that wouldn't involve approval from Congress, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Monday.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has been "very focused on NAFTA," said Mnuchin. "As he's said, there are still some very significant, open issues."

"For right now, we're focused on a new NAFTA that would go through Congress," Mnuchin said in a "Squawk Box" interview. "But we can easily look at the 'skinny deal' as an alternative and that's something that the president can consider."

Mnuchin said Monday he spoke with Mexico's finance minister and Canada's finance minister last week, adding, "there is a desire on all three parties to try to get a deal done."