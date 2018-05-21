Growth of insured population comes to a halt

The rate of Americans with health insurance didn't improve last year for the first time since the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010.

In 2017, 29.3 million people, or 9.1 percent of the population, were uninsured, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Health Interview. That's up slightly from 28.6 million people, or 9 percent, who didn't have health insurance in 2016. The increase is not statistically significant given the margin of error, though.

The figures are still well below the 48.6 million people, or 16 percent of the population, without health insurance when the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010. However, this could be the beginning of a reversal as Republicans claw away at the landmark health law.