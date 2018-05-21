Tesla shares pare gains after Model 3 falls short of Consumer Reports recommendation

Tesla shares pared gains on Monday after its Model 3 sedan fell short of a recommendation from Consumer Reports.

The vehicle has many attributes that could make it a competitor to the Audi A4 or the BMW 3 Series, but there are some traits that kept the group from giving the car a full-throated endorsement, Consumer Reports said.

"Our testers also found flaws—big flaws—such as long stopping distances in our emergency braking test and difficult-to-use controls," said a review in the publication.

In particular, the car's stopping distance of 152 feet from a speed of 60 miles per hour was slower than any of its contemporaries, including the Ford F-150, a full-size pickup.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment to CNBC.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.