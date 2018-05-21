This is the impact the Italian populist government could have on the euro

The resurgence of a populist government in Italy is unlikely to push the euro significantly higher amid concerns the country will be spending more than what its economy generates.

The euro has been on a sketchy patch since the start of the year — becoming stronger against the U.S. dollar, mainly in the first months of 2018, but seeing a reduction in strength against the greenback since late April.

Moves in the exchange rates are significant not only for currency traders, but also for equity and bond markets. This is because currency fluctuations affect the level of imports and exports — which ultimately impacts companies' performances — and also the level of monetary intervention from central banks.

Analysts have raised concerns that the government accord between the Five Star Movement (5SM) and Lega will cause a fiscal slippage — in a country that has the second highest debt pile across the euro area, at about 130 percent of debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP). As a result, according to some currency experts, such worries are unlikely to send the euro higher.