Watch CNBC's Steve Liesman host the 2018 National Economics Challenge

The finalists from the Council for Economic Education's National Economics Challenge on Monday will put their economics and problem-solving skills to the test in the nation's only high school economics competition.

Each year, 11,000 student participants from across the country compete for the opportunity to participate in the finals held annually in New York City. The competition recognizes exceptional high school students for their knowledge of economic principles and their ability to apply critical-thinking skills to real-world events.

In today's competition, four U.S. high school teams square off against each other. And four teams from China will compete to see who advances to the international round against the U.S. teams.

Here are today's teams:

USA David Ricardo Division:

Hunter College High School, New York

Monta Vista High School, California

USA Adam Smith Division:

Lexington High School, Massachusetts

Mount Hebron High School, Maryland

China David Ricardo Division:

Shanghai Pinghe School

Shenzhen Foreign Language School, Team # 3

China Adam Smith Division: