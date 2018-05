China's Finance Ministry has said that it will cut import tariffs on some vehicles to 15 percent, down from 25 percent.

The announcement, which came on Tuesday, also said that tariffs on automotive parts would fall to 6 percent.

The move signifies an attempt to open up the Chinese market to international players. The European automotive sector was trading up just over 0.7 percent Tuesday morning.

The cuts will be effective from July 1.

