CNBC UNVEILS SIXTH ANNUAL CNBC DISRUPTOR 50

Throughout the Week, CNBC Spotlights the 50 Companies that Collectively Have the Potential to Upend Multibillion-Dollar Industries

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 22, 2018−CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the sixth annual CNBC Disruptor 50, a ranked list of the most ambitious and innovative companies representing breakthrough ideas from all over the world. This year saw a record number of nominations across every sector of the economy with 981 companies vying for a spot on the CNBC Disruptor 50 list.

CNBC revealed the list across the network's platforms and is featuring special coverage throughout Business Day programming and on CNBC Digital this week. CNBC's Julia Boorstin will lead the network's on-air coverage reporting live from multiple locations around Silicon Valley. Additionally, CNBC will have unprecedented access to the number one Disruptor, SpaceX. CNBC's Morgan Brennan will get an exclusive look inside the aerospace company and speak with President and Chief Operating Officer, Gwynne Shotwell, which will air today, Tuesday, May 22nd, throughout CNBC's Business Day programming.

CNBC.com's special report, CNBC.com/Disruptors, features in-depth profiles of the 50 companies, an explanation of how CNBC chose and ranked the companies on the list and a robust line-up of stories exploring how today's business decision makers and investors can capitalize on disruptive technology trends. CNBC will also track each company's progress throughout the coming year when many of the companies on the list are expected to celebrate initial public offerings.

This year's Disruptor 50 companies have the potential to upend multibillion-dollar industries. Combined, they have raised more than $78 billion in venture capital at an implied valuation of more than $350 billion, according to PitchBook. And, 32 of this year's Disruptor 50 companies have valuations of $1 billion or more. The companies that made the final cut share a common goal of developing revolutionary new technology into lucrative business models to create the next generation of great public companies.

Following are the top ten 2018 CNBC Disruptor 50 companies:

1. SpaceX

2. Uber

3. Airbnb

4. Didi Chuxing

5. Lyft

6. Grab

7. 23andMe

8. Udacity

9. Rent the Runway

10. Coinbase

For more information regarding the CNBC Disruptor 50, including the full list, interviews, in-depth analysis and original digital video, visit CNBC.com/Disruptors.

The CNBC Disruptor 50 was selected by CNBC and CNBC.com editorial staff using a proprietary blend of quantitative and qualitative information submitted by the 981 nominated companies. Disruptor 50 data partners PitchBook and IBISWorld provided additional quantitative input. CNBC's Disruptor 50 Advisory Council, a group of 52 leading thinkers in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship, weighted the quantitative criteria and provided additional analysis of qualitative information.

