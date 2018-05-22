Billionaire investor Cooperman says FANG stock valuations are 'reasonable' except for Amazon

Leon Cooperman, chairman and CEO of Omega Advisors, shared his market views Tuesday on CNBC's "Halftime Report."

"A lot of these FANG stocks with the exception of Amazon support very very reasonable valuations relative to their growth rates," he said.

FANG stocks are a basket of high-growth technology stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet (formerly known as Google) that have led the bull run of the last 9 years.

Cooperman founded Omega Advisors in 1991. The firm has approximately $3.4 billion in assets under management, according to its website.